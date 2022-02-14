Facts

10:01 14.02.2022

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine in coming days

2 min read
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine in coming days

During a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on Sunday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to pay a visit to Ukraine, according to the website of the Ukrainian head of state.

"I am convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which is decisive for stabilizing the situation, will be a powerful signal and will contribute to de-escalation," Zelensky said.

During the conversation, they also talked about increasing the financial and energy stability of Ukraine against the backdrop of current challenges.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side understands all the current risks, ready for any development of the situation. "We will stop any escalation towards Ukraine. The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, other cities of our state - Kharkiv and Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa - are safe and under reliable protection," he said.

The President of Ukraine noted the steps taken by the U.S. and other partners that continue to provide effective support to Ukraine. "We expect that, among other things, it will help prevent the spread of panic," Zelensky said.

He thanked Biden for U.S. support and noted the importance of providing effective security guarantees to Ukraine. "We are ready to discuss them in different formats," Zelensky said, emphasizing that there can be no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine.

Tags: #biden #zelensky #invite
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 12.02.2022
Zelensky notes importance of preventing destabilization within country

Zelensky notes importance of preventing destabilization within country

15:13 12.02.2022
Zelensky calls diplomatic path only way to de-escalation

Zelensky calls diplomatic path only way to de-escalation

11:43 12.02.2022
Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

18:05 11.02.2022
Zelensky, OSCE Chair-in-Office discuss peace process in Donbas

Zelensky, OSCE Chair-in-Office discuss peace process in Donbas

15:32 11.02.2022
Zelensky instructs heads of some regional state administrations to complete territorial defense forces in two weeks

Zelensky instructs heads of some regional state administrations to complete territorial defense forces in two weeks

13:39 11.02.2022
Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

09:31 11.02.2022
Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

11:58 10.02.2022
Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

17:44 09.02.2022
Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

10:57 09.02.2022
We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

NSDC secretary: Today we do not see Russia's large-scale offensive may occur in coming days

National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

Monastyrsky: If some 'Girkin' tries to seize administrative building, he'll be shot without warning

LATEST

Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

NSDC secretary: Today we do not see Russia's large-scale offensive may occur in coming days

National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

Zelensky, after meeting with Scholz, says Ukraine, Germany have different approaches to Nord Stream 2

Adoption of resolutions on recognition of occupation structures in Donbas by Russian Duma means Russia's rejection of Minsk agreements - Podoliak

Monastyrsky: If some 'Girkin' tries to seize administrative building, he'll be shot without warning

OSCE meeting to discuss strengthening, redeployment of Russian troops to probably take place on Feb 15 - MFA

Rada plans to appeal to UN, international organizations due to escalation near Ukraine's borders - Stefanchuk

We expect signs of de-escalation from Russia - Scholz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD