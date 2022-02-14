Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine in coming days

During a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on Sunday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to pay a visit to Ukraine, according to the website of the Ukrainian head of state.

"I am convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which is decisive for stabilizing the situation, will be a powerful signal and will contribute to de-escalation," Zelensky said.

During the conversation, they also talked about increasing the financial and energy stability of Ukraine against the backdrop of current challenges.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side understands all the current risks, ready for any development of the situation. "We will stop any escalation towards Ukraine. The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, other cities of our state - Kharkiv and Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa - are safe and under reliable protection," he said.

The President of Ukraine noted the steps taken by the U.S. and other partners that continue to provide effective support to Ukraine. "We expect that, among other things, it will help prevent the spread of panic," Zelensky said.

He thanked Biden for U.S. support and noted the importance of providing effective security guarantees to Ukraine. "We are ready to discuss them in different formats," Zelensky said, emphasizing that there can be no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine.