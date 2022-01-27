Facts

12:12 27.01.2022

Zelensky discusses energy security of Ukraine, EU with Commissioner Várhelyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, who is in Kyiv on a working visit.

"During the meeting, specific steps to ensure energy security of Ukraine and the EU countries in the face of modern security challenges were discussed," the press service of the head of state reported.

Zelensky highly appreciated the results of the December Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, first of all, the approval of the Economic and Investment Plan for partner countries, which provides for financing the implementation of reforms in a number of important sectors by allocating funds for the implementation of specific projects.

In this regard, the President said that one of the biggest priorities for Ukraine is to ensure energy efficiency, because in 2022 Ukraine will launch the Great Thermal Modernization program, which will allow for the insulation of high-rise buildings, schools and hospitals throughout the country.

"Despite the current security challenges, Ukraine continues to implement important economic projects. Therefore, the EU decision to allocate almost EUR 2 billion for the implementation of investment projects in Ukraine is a concrete manifestation of the support of our European partners. Along with the earlier decision of the European Commission to provide macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion is an important contribution to the stable development of the Ukrainian economy," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the European Union for its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and called for the preservation of the unity of all EU member states in these difficult conditions.

