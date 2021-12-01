Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Due to the active work on the modernization of the infrastructure, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts the transportation of transit goods through the territory of Ukraine.

As the Ukrzaliznytsia press service said on Wednesday, currently work is underway to electrify the Kovel-Izov-State Border section and repair and track maintenance to modernize the Znamianka-Zdolbuniv section. In this regard, the throughput in the direction of Poland decreased to 350 wagons per day.

"The specified volumes are not enough to ensure transportation within the stipulated time, therefore it was decided to temporarily introduce a convention on the prohibition of transit rail transportation through the territory of Ukraine," the company said.

The company said that after the completion of infrastructure work, transportation will be resumed and customers will be informed.

Passenger rail transportation between the countries will be carried out unchanged.