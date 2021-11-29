Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who gathered near the Tbilisi City Court on Monday where Saakashvili is on trial, are sporadically blocking a major highway to western Georgia in protest.

Members of the opposition party United National Movement told journalists that they had decided to block the highway, including Marshal Gelovani Avenue and Agmashenebeli Lane, after the police used pepper spray on the protesters.

The police have removed opposition protesters from the highway several times, but attempts to block it persist.

The police have also prevented opposition protesters from climbing a fence and a guardhouse near the court building. The protesters claim the police used pepper spray on them.