17:28 24.11.2021

Cabinet allocates UAH 34.6 mln to Justice Ministry to ensure convicted persons' rights to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 34.576 million to the Justice Ministry to ensure the rights of convicted persons to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The funds were allocated for the implementation of measures related to the fight against the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus and its consequences.

Thus, UAH 12.465 million was allocated for additional payments to salaries of medical workers of state-owned institution "Health Center of the State Penitentiary Service" and its divisions, which are directly involved in the work on the elimination of COVID-19.

Another UAH 22.111 million was allocated for the purchase of personal protective equipment for the needs of this institution.

