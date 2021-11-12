Facts

15:06 12.11.2021

Police not aware yet under what circumstances drugs got into MP Poliakov's body – Kyiv police chief

1 min read
Police not aware yet under what circumstances drugs got into MP Poliakov's body – Kyiv police chief

The police are still working out both versions of the death of MP Anton Poliakov: voluntary drug use and forced entry into the body.

"The case is really resonant, today the pretrial investigation is still ongoing. We cannot talk about the testimony of Skorokhod [Ukrainian MP Hanna Skorokhod], since this is a secret of the pretrial investigation," Vyhivsky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether Skorokhod gave evidence that could testify to the violent nature of the deputy's death.

"We have two versions: the ingestion of a narcotic substance into the body through independent use and under duress," he said.

According to the head of Kyiv police, more than 20 examinations are being carried out as part of the investigation, the results of four of them have been obtained.

"We are analyzing both video and other data. Now there is no reason to consider any version of the main one," Vyhivsky said.

Tags: #police #poliakov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:21 08.10.2021
On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

11:15 06.09.2021
Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

13:58 11.08.2021
Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

11:31 11.08.2021
Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

14:47 06.08.2021
Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

16:54 04.06.2021
Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

16:55 27.05.2021
Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine sees 24,058 new cases of COVID-19 over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

US warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion - media

LATEST

Ukrainian-Slovak partnership is important asset for Europe – joint statement of PMs

SBI serves MP Leros with charges of non-compliance with court ruling in force

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine sees 24,058 new cases of COVID-19 over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine and Israel intend to expand cooperation in the field of dairy farming

Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

US warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion - media

Sweden retains possibility of entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD