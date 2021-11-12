Police not aware yet under what circumstances drugs got into MP Poliakov's body – Kyiv police chief

The police are still working out both versions of the death of MP Anton Poliakov: voluntary drug use and forced entry into the body.

"The case is really resonant, today the pretrial investigation is still ongoing. We cannot talk about the testimony of Skorokhod [Ukrainian MP Hanna Skorokhod], since this is a secret of the pretrial investigation," Vyhivsky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether Skorokhod gave evidence that could testify to the violent nature of the deputy's death.

"We have two versions: the ingestion of a narcotic substance into the body through independent use and under duress," he said.

According to the head of Kyiv police, more than 20 examinations are being carried out as part of the investigation, the results of four of them have been obtained.

"We are analyzing both video and other data. Now there is no reason to consider any version of the main one," Vyhivsky said.