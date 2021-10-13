Facts

12:12 13.10.2021

Kuleba on detention of Saakashvili: We don't abandon our citizens in trouble abroad


Kuleba on detention of Saakashvili: We don't abandon our citizens in trouble abroad

Ukraine is studying the legal side of the case on the detention of head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms, ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia and is choosing the best algorithm to apply in this case, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I would like to stress once again that Mikheil Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine. And we do not abandon our citizens in trouble abroad. Therefore, when a decision is made about which way to move, it cannot only be extradition, then we will inform you," said Kuleba at an online briefing on Wednesday.

The minister noted that Ukraine is in constant contact with Saakashvili. "The lawyers have access to him, the consul has unhindered access to him, we have already had several conversations with him, where we have clearly clarified his position, and we know the position of the lawyers. And now we are studying the full legal side of this case and choosing the best algorithm that we will apply in this case," Kuleba pointed out.

