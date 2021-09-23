Facts

18:54 23.09.2021

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

2 min read
London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

The High Court of Justice in London does not have jurisdiction to consider the case of the Deposit Guarantee Fund against ex-owner of Bank Finance and Credit Kostiantyn Zhevaho, it is indicated in the court ruling, which is referred to by the press service of the fund.

"In his [the judge's] conviction, the English court does not have jurisdiction to consider this case, since it sees a problem in the need to apply Ukrainian legislation, in which it is not an expert," the report explains.

At the same time, the judge concluded that the evidence of the fund and the bank presented during the hearings indicated that there were sufficient grounds to issue an order for the worldwide seizure of the assets of the bank shareholder.

"Under any conditions, we will continue our struggle for the return of withdrawn funds and assets both in Ukrainian courts and in the courts of foreign jurisdictions. After all, we are talking about billions of hryvnias that Ukrainians and the state lost in this bank due to the applied schemes," deputy managing director of the fund Viktor Novikov said.

The fund's press service recalled that in February this year the fund initiated a lawsuit to recover $ 582.5 million from Kostiantyn Zhevaho, three English companies and one citizen of the United Kingdom involved in withdrawing funds from the bank. Hearings in the case were held behind closed doors in July 2021.

As reported, the accepted claims of the creditors of the insolvent Bank Finance and Credit reach UAH 30 billion.

On December 17, 2015, the National Bank of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the fund, adopted resolution No. 898 to revoke the banking license and liquidate Bank Finance and Credit, whose beneficiary was MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation and Executive Director of Ferrexpo mining company Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

