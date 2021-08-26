European low-cost airline Eurowings to start flying to Ukraine in Sept

The German low-cost airline Eurowings will start operating flights on the Dusseldorf - Kyiv route from September 1, 2021.

The press service of the Boryspil International Airport said on Thursday that the airline will operate flights on the Dusseldorf - Kyiv – Dusseldorf route three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The German low-cost airline operates modern Airbus A319 aircraft.

Eurowings is one of the subsidiaries of the Lufthansa Group aviation holding.