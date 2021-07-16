Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine said that the document united the Ukrainian people in striving to build their own state and this work should be continued with dignity, developing an independent European Ukraine.

"The Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine was the first step towards the adoption of the Act of Independence of Ukraine. This document united the Ukrainian people in striving to build their own state. We must continue this work with dignity, developing an independent European Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of the USSR on July 16, 1990.