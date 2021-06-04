Facts

14:22 04.06.2021

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Kyiv has various proposals to change the venue of negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) from Minsk, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"There are different options, there are different proposals, but one must understand that this option should be suitable for three parties: Ukraine, the OSCE, and the Russian Federation must agree to it," Kuleba said on the air of the Breakfast (Snidanok) with 1+1 program on Friday.

He pointed out that he does not see any conditions now for the talks in Minsk to resume.

"But we understand that Russia will try to benefit from this story. Since Russia, in principle, benefits from everything that slows down the peace process and blocks negotiations, then, of course, they will use the story with the impossibility of Ukraine or the OSCE to come to Minsk to slow down the negotiation process. We must be aware of this," the minister explained.

At the same time, Kuleba added that the "Minsk format is just a brand."

"Lukashenko was given the opportunity at a certain stage to be involved in some process, to show his weight. Unfortunately, he did not justify trust, discredited himself. Therefore, I don't see how this can continue to work. But the brand will remain," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

