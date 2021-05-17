Facts

19:11 17.05.2021

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

Leader of the Batkivschyna faction Yulia Tymoshenko has reported the creation by representatives of the authorities of fake initiative groups for holding all-Ukrainian referendums, which appeared in order to disrupt the referendums initiated by her political force.

"In the city of Dnipro, on the initiative of the President's Office, I think, under the roof of the President, five fake initiative groups of several people each were formed and registered for holding referendums on the sale of land, on the ban of marijuana sale, on the ban on gambling business, on the ban on the privatization of key strategic objects in Ukraine, that is, the issues that we wanted to raise. They are now emerging through fake initiative groups that were quickly registered by the CEC," Tymoshenko said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of leaders of factions and groups in Kyiv on Monday.

She said that fake initiative groups are being created "to screw up real referendums."

Tymoshenko said that on May 22, Batkivshchyna will hold a large meeting of the initiative group for the all-Ukrainian referendum on the fate of agricultural land and "the referendum will be launched if the president does not block it."

 

Tags: #tymoshenko #fake
