Facts

16:56 12.05.2021

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

2 min read
Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Wednesday, declaring that he is not yet familiar with suspicion, and does not intend to hide from the investigation.

"I am going to the Prosecutor General's Office. I heard that I was being summoned," he told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that he still cannot comment on the suspicion on three episodes, since the suspicion has not yet been handed over to him, "I cannot comment on the deposits and transmissions of information [...] I did not read the suspicion, they did not give it to me. I have nothing to say yet," Medvedchuk said.

He called the criminal prosecution "an act of political repression."

Medvedchuk also said that his lawyers are going with him to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"I was not in Kyiv [...] When we found out that searches were underway [...] in the morning we left and returned to Kyiv," he said.

At the same time, the MP assured: "I am not going to hide; I am ready to defend myself, since I am not guilty."

Answering the question whether he is ready for the fact that a preventive measure in the form of detention will be chosen for him, he said: "Of course, I am ready."

As reported, on May 11, MPs of Ukraine of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak were notified of suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russia-occupied Crimea.

Tags: #prosecutors_office #medvedchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:37 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

18:59 11.05.2021
MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

17:19 11.05.2021
SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

15:51 11.05.2021
SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

14:36 06.04.2021
Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

15:41 03.04.2021
SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

12:41 30.03.2021
SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

10:26 26.03.2021
Families of Medvedchuk, Kozak gain control over large oil business in Russia during occupation of Crimea – media

Families of Medvedchuk, Kozak gain control over large oil business in Russia during occupation of Crimea – media

11:51 25.03.2021
SBU conducts searches at Medvedchuk's offices

SBU conducts searches at Medvedchuk's offices

15:23 19.03.2021
Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces 100% ready to repulse armed aggression – Khomchak

Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

LATEST

Zelensky invites President of Romania to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day

French Finance Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Next Pfizer vaccine delivery possible after May 17 – Stepanov

Twin cities of Haifa and Odessa intend to intensify cooperation - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with the mayor

First lawsuit on behalf of Poroshenko to be filed against Gordon for libel soon – lawyer Novikov

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to continue consultations on vaccination passports - The Embassy

Ukrainian Research Foundation finances development of two COVID vaccines, third one financed by business – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD