Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Wednesday, declaring that he is not yet familiar with suspicion, and does not intend to hide from the investigation.

"I am going to the Prosecutor General's Office. I heard that I was being summoned," he told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that he still cannot comment on the suspicion on three episodes, since the suspicion has not yet been handed over to him, "I cannot comment on the deposits and transmissions of information [...] I did not read the suspicion, they did not give it to me. I have nothing to say yet," Medvedchuk said.

He called the criminal prosecution "an act of political repression."

Medvedchuk also said that his lawyers are going with him to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"I was not in Kyiv [...] When we found out that searches were underway [...] in the morning we left and returned to Kyiv," he said.

At the same time, the MP assured: "I am not going to hide; I am ready to defend myself, since I am not guilty."

Answering the question whether he is ready for the fact that a preventive measure in the form of detention will be chosen for him, he said: "Of course, I am ready."

As reported, on May 11, MPs of Ukraine of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak were notified of suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russia-occupied Crimea.