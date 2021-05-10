Facts

Ukrainian maritime border guards conduct two-day maneuvers with U.S. ship participation

Hryhoriy Kuropyatnikov, the flagship of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the United States Coast Guard's Hamilton ship conducted joint exercises at sea for two days, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"According to the plan of the exercises, the interaction of two coast guard ships took place with the involvement of the Starobelsk Ukrainian Navy ship. The crews worked out the coordinated actions of the tactical group to stop provocations at sea and repel an attack from the sky according to NATO standards, the Interior Ministry said in Telegram.

It is noted that the development of complex elements of maneuvering, evasion from an air attack and the organization of anti-sabotage defense of the ship, all elements of the exercises "traditionally took place under the supervision of ships of Russia."

"The coast guard ships and ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet not only observed, but created additional difficulties for maneuvers, they announced a sudden closure of areas for navigation, created a navigational hazard and traditionally left unanswered requests for compliance with international norms for safe navigation," the Interior Ministry of Ukraine said.

 

