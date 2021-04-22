Facts

14:09 22.04.2021

Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

2 min read
Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

Ukraine expects that the NATO summit on June 14 will take into account the seriousness of its Euro-Atlantic intentions, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"Since at the regular NATO summit, the date of which was announced today, the leaders of the member states will actually plan the future of the organization for the next ten years, we would like to once again clearly articulate the seriousness of our Euro-Atlantic intentions. We hope that this position of Ukraine will be reflected in the documents, which will be considered in Brussels on June 14," the press service of the Defense Ministry said, citing Taran on Thursday.

According to him, the latest escalation of the Russian military presence along the borders of Ukraine leaves no doubt which country poses the greatest military threat in the Euro-Atlantic space today.

Taran said that Brussels is clearly aware of this, since the NATO Secretary General unambiguously named "Russia's aggressive actions" among the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"A powerful signal in the decisions of the NATO summit on June 14 for world and European security could be a demonstration of loyalty to the decision of the 2008 Bucharest summit, which declares the unconditional prospect of membership for Ukraine and Georgia," Taran said.

The regular summit of NATO leaders will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

According to him, during the meeting it is planned to consider a decision on a substantive and long-term NATO agenda for the period up to 2030 in order to confront the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
