FMs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to visit Ukraine on joint working visit on April 15

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis will arrive in Ukraine on Thursday, April 15, on a joint working visit.

"The visit aims to demonstrate the solidarity of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with Ukraine against the background of the destabilizing actions of the Russian Federation, including the dangerous build-up of the military presence near the Ukrainian borders, a significant aggravation of the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and massive Russian propaganda," the message says.

The parties will discuss practical steps to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, strengthening cooperation in the field of security, as well as promoting the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

In addition, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will hold a joint press conference.