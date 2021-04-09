Facts

16:56 09.04.2021

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

2 min read
Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recommended Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko to appeal to the President with a proposal to appoint a new head of Kyiv City State Administration, if the powers of the mayor and the head of the administration are not enough for him to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"The government always listens to the advice and calls of local authorities, we are ready to cooperate. If their goal is not political stunt. Kyiv has the most resources and capabilities to make countering the spread of infection and protecting people effective. But if the mayor of Kyiv, who is also the head of the city administration, has a different opinion [...] And he believes that at the same time the powers of the mayor and the head of Kyiv City State Administration are not enough to effectively counteract COVID-19 in the capital, then we can together appeal to the President of Ukraine with a proposal on the appointment of a new head of Kyiv City State Administration," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that today the city of Kyiv remains in the "red" zone, but in case of effective control over anti-epidemic measures, which provides for the "red" level of epidemic danger; the capital will be able to quickly pass the "COVID-19 peak".

"This is what Kyiv authorities should focus on today. Head of Kyiv City State Administration, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, like other officials, has his own responsibility in the implementation and control over the local lockdown," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister said that both the epidemic and the economic situation in the country depend on how each region or city copes with epidemiological threats.

"I would like to note that in some regions, after the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response introduced the 'red' level of epidemic danger and the responsible work of local authorities, the situation with the spread of coronavirus has leveled off. For example, today Ivano-Frankivsk region should leave the 'red' zone. This once again shows that adaptive quarantine is working and there is no need to introduce a total lockdown throughout the country," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Klitschko called on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to impose a strict nationwide lockdown throughout the country.

Tags: #covid_19 #klitschko #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 09.04.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

13:09 09.04.2021
Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

12:43 09.04.2021
Klitschko urges Cabinet to introduce nationwide lockdown

Klitschko urges Cabinet to introduce nationwide lockdown

10:19 09.04.2021
Stepanov predicts increase in incidence of COVID-19 to 25,000-30,000 per day during 10 days

Stepanov predicts increase in incidence of COVID-19 to 25,000-30,000 per day during 10 days

09:31 09.04.2021
Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

18:09 08.04.2021
If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

10:44 08.04.2021
COVID-19 recession to increase interest in 'green' certification of buildings in Ukraine – expert

COVID-19 recession to increase interest in 'green' certification of buildings in Ukraine – expert

09:08 08.04.2021
Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

13:57 07.04.2021
No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

09:05 06.04.2021
Ukraine records 13,276 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,240 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 13,276 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,240 people recovered – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

LATEST

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

Ukrainian MFA, Defense Ministry tell foreign ambassadors about escalation of situation in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD