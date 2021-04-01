Facts

13:48 01.04.2021

Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid condemned Russia's aggravation of the security situation in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

"I spoke today with OSCE's Secretary General Helga Schmid Russia's systematic aggravation of security situation in the east or Ukraine and in Crimea. At this time SMM mandate extension and budget approval was critically important. I welcome the decision. OSCE should closely follow Russian moves," Kuleba said in Twitter on Thursday.

