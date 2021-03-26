Facts

10:37 26.03.2021

CoronaVac vaccine to be transferred to Medical Procurement of Ukraine for delivery to regions after ten-day laboratory control – Liashko

1 min read
CoronaVac vaccine to be transferred to Medical Procurement of Ukraine for delivery to regions after ten-day laboratory control – Liashko

The first batch of vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) CoronaVac manufactured by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company will undergo a ten-day laboratory control, after which it will be transferred to state-owned enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" for delivery to the regions, Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"Yesterday, the CoronaVac vaccine arrived in Ukraine. It will undergo a ten-day laboratory control. If it is successful, the vaccine will be transferred to Medical Procurement of Ukraine and will be delivered to the regions," he said.

According to Liashko, the vaccine is currently undergoing the final stage of research at WHO. The results whether it be allowed to be used in emergency situations are expected next week.

The deputy minister also said that CoronaVac is a single-dose vaccine, so it will be used to immunize people with limited mobility and their caregivers, a total of 40,000 people.

 

Tags: #coronavac
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

LATEST

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Authorization in Diia application will soon be possible by attaching ID-card to smartphone - Digital Transformation Ministry

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD