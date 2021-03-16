Facts

13:37 16.03.2021

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Since Russia does not show any constructiveness in its behavior, there are no prerequisites for returning to "business as usual" with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We know that at the end of March the EU should hold a discussion on the strategy of relations with the Russian Federation. At the moment, it is fundamentally important to preserve the five fundamental principles of the EU's attitude to Russia. Since Russia does not show any constructiveness in its behavior, there are no preconditions for a return to business as usual with Russia," he said at a press conference, following talks with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kuleba said that Russia counts on the support of this policy from the Slovenian presidency of the EU Council.

"It will be possible to reconsider relations with Russia for the better only after Russia itself starts to behave better," he said.

