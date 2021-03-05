TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

The position of the Russian Federation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, due to which the negotiation process is being delayed and no decisions are made, raises the question of the fundamental possibility of holding effective negotiations on this platform, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"In the TCG now we need to talk not about changing the location, but about effective negotiations, in principle, because of the position of the Russian Federation, the TCG more and more resembles the theater of the absurd, where Russia and the invited representatives of the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR' just drive the situation in circles and resort to some absurd arguments, discussions, just to delay the process and not make any decisions," Kuleba said at an online press briefing on Friday.

He stressed that the location of the TCG is not a problem. "The problem is that, despite all the efforts of Ukraine and our delegation to the TCG, we see from the other side a continuous destructiveness, the substitution of notions, and attempts to shift the responsibility for everything to Ukraine. That is not something new, which we did not know, but now, over the past seven years of the conflict, it has simply reached some top level, and this is the problem that must be primarily solved," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.