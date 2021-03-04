Facts

16:57 04.03.2021

Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

2 min read
Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

The speed of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is calculated on the basis of the amount of vaccine in Ukraine and will increase when new batches of vaccine arrive, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko has said.

"The speed of vaccination is calculated on the basis of the amount of vaccines that are in Ukraine at present. If there is a new supply, the vaccination plan will be increased, we will additionally attract vaccination points and mobile brigades," he said.

Liashko said that the Ministry of Health plans from March 10 to reach the dynamics of 10,000-15,000-20,000 vaccinations per day, and in the future it will depend on the volume of available vaccine.

The deputy minister noted that, as of Wednesday, vaccination was carried out by 45 mobile brigades. The main category of persons who have been vaccinated is medical institutions that treat the patients with COVID-19. Somatic branches, emergency medical care workers are also involved. "We expand coverage and add mobile brigades," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective for persons over the age of 70.

"Some 15% of all people vaccinated in Ukraine accounts for persons over the age of 70, it is 1,436 people," he said.

Tags: #vaccine #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:06 04.03.2021
Ukraine PM announces 5 key issues in talks with IMF, expects staff level agreement for 2nd tranche under SBA before June

Ukraine PM announces 5 key issues in talks with IMF, expects staff level agreement for 2nd tranche under SBA before June

12:58 04.03.2021
Ukraine seeks to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025 – PM

Ukraine seeks to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025 – PM

12:56 04.03.2021
Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

10:28 04.03.2021
Slovak Foreign Minister apologizes to Ukraine for 'inappropriate statements' of Prime Minister

Slovak Foreign Minister apologizes to Ukraine for 'inappropriate statements' of Prime Minister

09:52 04.03.2021
In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

14:39 03.03.2021
Zelensky: We feel support for Ukraine, not tension, in communication with U.S. Secretary of State

Zelensky: We feel support for Ukraine, not tension, in communication with U.S. Secretary of State

11:50 03.03.2021
Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

11:20 03.03.2021
Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

09:14 03.03.2021
Ukraine registers 7,235 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 2,000 up since previous day

Ukraine registers 7,235 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 2,000 up since previous day

17:40 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Zelensky signs law on restoration of competitions for positions in civil service

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk attracted ASHRA to the selection of Israeli companies for the implementation of various projects in Ukraine – The Embassy

Israeli doctors are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of treating children – The Embassy

Servant of People supports decrease in number of MPs – MP Korniyenko

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

Zelensky signs law on restoration of competitions for positions in civil service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD