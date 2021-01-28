Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Takashi Kurai signed an agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and Japan to provide a grant for the purchase of special equipment for medical facilities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, including an MRI machine.

"Over the years, Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation, built on the principles of mutual trust and respect, has brought many achievements. Today, when our country and the whole world are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to have modern medical equipment for fast and high-quality diagnosis of diseases. I am grateful to the Japanese Side for this timely support of the Ukrainian Government's efforts to counter COVID-19," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying on Thursday.

Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine said the purchased medical equipment should provide access to quality and timely diagnosis to about 400,000 patients, including not only employees of the State Border Guard Service, but also a wider range of Ukrainian citizens.

Kuleba expressed gratitude to the Japanese Side for Japan's consistent support of the implementation of reforms in Ukraine, large-scale infrastructure projects, the countering of Russia's aggression and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister also praised Japan's unwavering position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the need for further sanctions pressure on Russia in order to de-occupy Donbas and Crimea.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to actively expand comprehensive cooperation between Ukraine and Japan in the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership.

State Border Guard Service Head Serhiy Deineko noted that the signed agreement creates a proper regulatory basis for further cooperation between the Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Government of Japan.

"I am sincerely grateful to Japan for the constant and tangible support of the State Border Guard Service and the people of Ukraine. Modern high-tech medical equipment, including an MRI machine for the needs of the SBGS hospital, will significantly improve the quality of medical services for Ukrainian border guards," Deineko stressed.

The grant provided by the Japanese Side according to the signed agreement is 200 million Japanese yen (about $1.82 million), the ministry reported.