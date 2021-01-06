Facts

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine intends to change the procurement company of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease for Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"With his posts, Arsen Zhumadilov [General Manager of the state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine] discredits Ukraine in the international community. He also began to worsen our position in negotiations [on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 with manufacturing companies]. I think that in in the near future we will change the company that will perform the functions of vaccines procurement. We cannot risk the provision of vaccines to Ukraine," he said.

