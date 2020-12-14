First train departs from Kyiv to Avdiyivka – Krykliy

The first passenger train to Avdiyivka started on Sunday evening, said Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy.

"Today at 19:19 the first Mayak train departed from Kyiv to Avdiyivka. Previously, this train went only to the Pokrovsk station, now the route has been extended. The train includes compartment and reserved seat cars," Krykliy wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the train will run from Kyiv to Avdiyivka and back every day and stop at the stations Myronivka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Znamyanka, Oleksandriya, Pyatykhatky, Dnipro-Holovny, Synelnykove-2, Pokrovsk, Ocheretyne, Avdiyivka.