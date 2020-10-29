Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

The ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine are alarmed by the efforts to cancel the anti-corruption reforms carried out in the country since 2014.

"The G7 Ambassadors are alarmed by efforts to undo the anti-corruption reforms that followed the Revolution of Dignity. We stand with the Ukrainian people as they continue to fight to realize their aspiration of a prosperous and democratic Ukraine. Too much progress has been made, Ukraine must not go back to the past," the official Twitter account of G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine said on Thursday.