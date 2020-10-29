Facts

16:13 29.10.2020

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

The ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine are alarmed by the efforts to cancel the anti-corruption reforms carried out in the country since 2014.

"The G7 Ambassadors are alarmed by efforts to undo the anti-corruption reforms that followed the Revolution of Dignity. We stand with the Ukrainian people as they continue to fight to realize their aspiration of a prosperous and democratic Ukraine. Too much progress has been made, Ukraine must not go back to the past," the official Twitter account of G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine said on Thursday.

Tags: #g7 #constitutional_court
