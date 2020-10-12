Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Ukraine and Poland intend to cooperate in order to further deepen Ukraine's relations with the European Union, according to a joint statement by Presidents of both countries, Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda, released on Ukraine's presidential website, following their meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

"We confirm the intention of both countries to cooperate in order to further deepen relations between Ukraine and the European Union on the principles of association and deep economic integration. We positively assess the results of the 22nd EU-Ukraine Summit, which took place on October 6, 2020," according to the statement.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland also note the importance of mutually beneficial economic cooperation in order to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Ukrainian and Polish markets in the context of a functioning deep and comprehensive free trade area between the EU and Ukraine.

"We see the need to urgently intensify the work of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The interests of the two states meet the growth of mutual investments in Ukraine and Poland, for which it is important to create favorable conditions for doing business," according to the joint statement.

The heads of state also note the need for further cooperation in the energy sector to strengthen energy security in the region and Europe as a whole. "We see the importance of increasing the reliability and diversification of energy supplies, as well as ensuring transparency in the energy sector," Zelensky and Duda said.

The Presidents emphasize the need for cooperation between Ukraine and Poland "in order to enhance the role of our region as an important transport, transit, infrastructure and innovation and investment center for the European continent."

In addition, as noted in the statement, Poland supports Ukraine's deepening cooperation with the Three Seas Initiative.