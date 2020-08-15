Facts

12:11 15.08.2020

Zelensky on Wagner fighters' handover to Russia: Decision is unfair, unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations

2 min read
Zelensky on Wagner fighters' handover to Russia: Decision is unfair, unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has described the decision of Belarus to hand members of the Wagner Group over to Russia as unfair and non-complying with friendly intergovernmental relations.

"We think that such a decision is, mildly speaking, unfair and non-complying with the spirit of relations between Ukraine and Belarus based on the principles of respect and mutual support," Zelensky said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The head of state also said that the decision on the extradition of "modern war demons – the Wagner Group fighters" to Russia is "a strange, incorrect and obviously unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations" step.

Zelensky also denied any allegations about Ukraine's intrusion in the domestic processes in Belarus.

"First of all, saying in public about any intrusion by Ukraine into domestic processes in Belarus. This definitely never happened. Secondly, handing people who really have relation to obvious intrusion into affairs of Belarus as well as Ukraine – first of all, of Ukraine – over to the third party. A bad story. The story in which trust, fairness and adequate assessment of negative consequences were neglected," Zelensky said.

He also said that the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO) did not receive any answer from Belarus to its request for the extradition of 28 Wagner Group members, including nine Ukrainian citizens, to Ukraine as all of them were notified of suspicion of being involved in a terrorist organization.

"We also made active attempts through the diplomatic and personal channels to prove our partners why it would be right and correct to follow exactly the suggested way. But, regrettably, this did not happen," the head of state said.

Zelensky also noted that the consequences of the Wagner fighters' handover to Russia will be tragic.

"We realize that the Wagner Group members will still get back to their usual activities – the spread of war. I hope to God that the Belarusian government will not get another burning, bloodless Donbas in their territory, which all these Wagner fighters can create skillfully create. Because they are all about expansion and violence. Only violence," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #russia #belarus #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 15.08.2020
Lukashenko wants to get in touch with Putin as he sees threat to Russia in situation in Belarus

Lukashenko wants to get in touch with Putin as he sees threat to Russia in situation in Belarus

11:55 15.08.2020
Wagner members' extradition from Belarus to Russia an unfriendly step

Wagner members' extradition from Belarus to Russia an unfriendly step

11:36 15.08.2020
Ukraine expected legally relevant, well-considered decision on Wagner fighters' extradition – president's office

Ukraine expected legally relevant, well-considered decision on Wagner fighters' extradition – president's office

11:25 15.08.2020
Lukashenko warns citizens against taking to streets, but stops short of blaming police

Lukashenko warns citizens against taking to streets, but stops short of blaming police

11:20 15.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 633 recoveries, 33 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine records 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 633 recoveries, 33 deaths over past 24 hours

11:20 15.08.2020
After Belarus' handover of Wagner men to Russia, extradition dialogue exhausted – Ukrainian MFA

After Belarus' handover of Wagner men to Russia, extradition dialogue exhausted – Ukrainian MFA

11:11 15.08.2020
Thirty-two Russians detained earlier in Belarus return home – Russian Prosecutor General's Office

Thirty-two Russians detained earlier in Belarus return home – Russian Prosecutor General's Office

17:00 14.08.2020
Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

16:56 14.08.2020
Belarusian politician Tsepkalo creates foundation in Ukraine to assist Belarusian victims of protests

Belarusian politician Tsepkalo creates foundation in Ukraine to assist Belarusian victims of protests

15:21 14.08.2020
Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Wagner members' extradition from Belarus to Russia an unfriendly step

Ukraine expected legally relevant, well-considered decision on Wagner fighters' extradition – president's office

Ukraine records 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 633 recoveries, 33 deaths over past 24 hours

After Belarus' handover of Wagner men to Russia, extradition dialogue exhausted – Ukrainian MFA

Thirty-two Russians detained earlier in Belarus return home – Russian Prosecutor General's Office

LATEST

Razumkov about unrest in Belarus: Elections should be held democratically

Kuleba: Russia diplomatically wishes well to Belarusians, but we understand that Belarus, weakened and rejected by West, will be easy prey for Kremlin

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Two Ukrainian human rights defenders detained in Belarus released from jail – Kuleba

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,732 new COVID-19 cases for past day, over 2,000 victims from beginning of pandemic

Rally of solidarity with Belarusian protesters held near Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD