Ukraine expected legally relevant, well-considered decision on Wagner fighters' extradition – president's office

The Office of the President of Ukraine says that Ukraine expected to see a more legally relevant and well-considered decision regarding the members of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization, who have been extradited from Belarus to Russia on August 14.

"The Republic of Belarus is definitely an independent state with its own position, but Ukraine expected to see a more legally relevant and well-considered decision," it said.

"Ukraine takes the decision of Belarus to pass the group of previously detained members of the Wagner Group to Russia with regret," the president's office said.