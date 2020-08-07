Facts

19:00 07.08.2020

Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

2 min read
Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

The Department of Personal Data Protection of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights has identified a chat bot in the Telegram messenger, in which the personal data of almost 7,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been made public.

The press service of the Ombudsperson's office said on the Facebook page that the tabular file contained personal data (full name, numbers of military units, confirmation dates of unauthorized leave of military units) of about 6,907 servicemen.

"In order to promptly suppress the illegal dissemination of personal data of citizens of Ukraine, which amid military aggression on the part of the Russian Federation can also cause significant damage to the defense capability of the state, the Secretariat of the Commissioner sent letters to the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine with the aim of taking response measures by the relevant authorities within their competence, " the Ombudsperson's office said in the statement.

In particular, the Ombudsperson's office asked to immediately block the Telegram bot, which today continues to distribute the specified file with personal data.

Thus, on August 6, the National Police of Ukraine informed the Ombudsperson's office that it was reported that Solomiansky district police department of the National Police Directorate in Kyiv initiated criminal proceedings on this fact under Part 1 of Article 182 (violation of privacy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #servicemen #ombudsperson #telegram
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 13.04.2020
Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

16:11 06.03.2019
Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

17:13 26.01.2019
Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

13:44 12.10.2018
Poroshenko signs law equalizing rights of servicemen and servicewomen

Poroshenko signs law equalizing rights of servicemen and servicewomen

14:55 28.08.2018
Telegram adjusts confidentiality policy to new EU regulation

Telegram adjusts confidentiality policy to new EU regulation

14:55 28.08.2018
Telegram's unblocking to be considered only if messenger provides encryption keys to FSB

Telegram's unblocking to be considered only if messenger provides encryption keys to FSB

12:23 16.04.2018
Blocking of Telegram messenger service in Russia to take several hours

Blocking of Telegram messenger service in Russia to take several hours

13:23 29.03.2018
Telegram's servers suffer power loss

Telegram's servers suffer power loss

15:33 16.02.2018
Ukraine preparing to exchange deserters Baranov, Odintsov for political prisoners Sentsov, Sushchenko

Ukraine preparing to exchange deserters Baranov, Odintsov for political prisoners Sentsov, Sushchenko

11:19 29.09.2017
EU to watch closely selection of new ombudsperson in Ukraine – Mingarelli

EU to watch closely selection of new ombudsperson in Ukraine – Mingarelli

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

PGO initiates proceedings against over 100 foreigners for participation in war in Donbas

Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

LATEST

First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

PGO initiates proceedings against over 100 foreigners for participation in war in Donbas

Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

Zelensky: ceasefire observed, military morale high

Zelensky on appointment of Tatarov: It is unfair to consider all officials of Yanukovych time as representatives of old government

Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD