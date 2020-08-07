Facts

15:34 07.08.2020

Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

1 min read
Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

Ex-shareholder of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Ihor Kolomoisky denies the US Justice Department's accusations of misappropriation and laundering of the bank's funds and notes that all investments in the United States were made at the expense of funds received from his own business.

"All investments in the United States were made from our own funds received in 2007-2008 from the deal with Evraz and from the income of other businesses stored in PrivatBank. Anything else is categorically rejected," he said in comments circulated by the media.

The US Department of Justice reportedly filed two civil lawsuits in the Southern District of Florida for property forfeiture on Auust 6, alleging that commercial real estate in Louisville, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas was acquired using misappropriated funds from PrivatBank and is subject to confiscation on the basis of violations of federal money laundering laws.

According to the document, the ex-owners of Privatbank Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov are accused of laundering part of the proceeds using a number of bank accounts of shell companies, primarily in the Cyprus branch of PrivatBank, before they transferred funds to the United States to buy assets there. The lawsuit alleges that the loans were rarely repaid, except through new loans.

Tags: #privatbank #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 06.08.2020
Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

11:38 27.07.2020
PrivatBank files second extended lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov with US court

PrivatBank files second extended lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov with US court

17:32 21.07.2020
Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

17:04 18.07.2020
Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

12:34 08.07.2020
PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

16:38 07.07.2020
PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

13:34 25.06.2020
District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

15:44 13.06.2020
Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

18:13 12.06.2020
Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

14:54 10.06.2020
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

PGO initiates proceedings against over 100 foreigners for participation in war in Donbas

LATEST

Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

First in Ukraine pancreatic gland transplantation carried out in Lviv

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

PGO initiates proceedings against over 100 foreigners for participation in war in Donbas

Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

Zelensky: ceasefire observed, military morale high

Zelensky on appointment of Tatarov: It is unfair to consider all officials of Yanukovych time as representatives of old government

Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD