12:13 29.07.2020

Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

The current first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, First President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk may become the new head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbas, and a number of other candidates are also being considered, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have several applicants. One of the applicants, you know, is our Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov. We are also talking with the first President of Ukraine Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk. And there are a couple more candidates. There will be official information in the coming days," he said at a briefing on Wednesday after visiting Okhmatdyt hospital.

According to him, all the candidates under consideration will, to one degree or another, participate in the work to achieve peace in Donbas, either in the role of an advisor, or in other roles.

