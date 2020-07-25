Ukraine reports 1,106 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over past 24 hours

A sharp increase in new coronavirus cases was recorded in Ukraine again, 1,106 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country as of Saturday morning, 19 people died and 611 recovered, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

A total of 972 new cases were reported on July 24, 856 on July 23, 829 on July 22, and 673 on July 21.

Ukraine's total case count currently stands at 63,929, 35,497 patients have already recovered, and 1,590 have died. At present, Ukraine has 26,846 active COVID-19 cases, which is 476 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in the Rivne region, 143, and Kyiv, 129.