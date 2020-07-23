Zelensky signs law on land use planning

On July 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law, which proposes to resolve the issues of establishing borders and integrated spatial planning of communities.

This is evidenced by the information on the website of the parliament.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted at the second reading bill No. 2280. It was supported by 320 MPs.

The bill establishes that the purpose of the land plot is determined by its owner independently, information about the type of purpose of the site chosen by the owner is entered into the State Land Cadastre. Establishing and changing the type of intended use of the land plot by its owner does not require the development of documentation on land management and decision-making by authorities, local authorities (except for defense lands).

The bill proposes settlement of community boundary issues; integrated spatial planning of community territories, while eliminating the need to develop several types of urban planning documentation and land management documentation related in content. It is also proposed rationing issues related to the approval of such documentation; rationing the formation of an electronic cartographic basis for territory planning; ensuring a real link between socio-economic development programs and spatial planning documentation; creating a mechanism for accounting for public and private interests through public discussion.