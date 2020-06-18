Facts

16:41 18.06.2020

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

2 min read
The hearing of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on the election of a preventive measure to the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko has been postponed until 2 p.m. on July 1.

The decision to postpone the consideration of the motion for choosing preventive measure to Poroshenko in the form of a personal obligation was taken by the investigating judge Serhiy Vovk in connection with organizational issues related to changes caused by the prosecutor's office's motion, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported on Thursday.

"They've changed the motion on a measure of restraint - they no longer want an arrest, they want a personal obligation ... and prevent Poroshenko from traveling the world," said Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Golovan at the end of the hearing.

As reported, the parliamentarian is suspected of the fact that being the president, he impelled the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Ukraine to exceed his authority and official powers in 2018, by issuing an obviously criminal order committing actions that clearly go beyond the rights and powers granted to him, committed in a special period (Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 41, Part 4 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Tags: #poroshenko #court
