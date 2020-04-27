Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

Some 9,009 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of Monday morning, April 27, while the number of those who recovered from the illnesses reached 864, and those who died - 220, according to the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"As a result of the complications caused by the disease, 220 people died, of whom there were 116 men and 104 women ... A total of 864 people have already recovered, 169 of them are doctors - the second laboratory test did not reveal the virus in the body," the Public Health Center reported on Facebook on Monday morning.