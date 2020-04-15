Facts

11:50 15.04.2020

No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

1 min read
No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

There is no open flame in the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's exclusion zone, and smoldering combustion of stubs and wood is being extinguished, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a statement on its website on Wednesday morning.

"As of 7 a.m. on April 15, units of the State Emergency Service are helping the SAEZM [The State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management] put out smoldering combustion of stubs and wood in the fire-stricken Korohodsky, Dytiatkivsky, Paryshivsky and Denisovetsky forestry areas. There is no open flame," the statement said.

The fire is being fought by 521 men and 124 pieces of hardware, including 410 officers and 86 vehicles of the State Emergency Service.

Tags: #chornobyl
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 06.04.2020
Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal – emergencies service

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal – emergencies service

12:08 30.09.2019
Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

10:22 09.08.2019
Atomik experimental vodka made of water, grain from Chornobyl area – Chornobyl exclusion zone agency

Atomik experimental vodka made of water, grain from Chornobyl area – Chornobyl exclusion zone agency

16:07 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

17:05 02.01.2019
'Stalker' pair detained in Chornobyl exclusion zone New Year's Eve

'Stalker' pair detained in Chornobyl exclusion zone New Year's Eve

14:07 18.12.2018
Exclusion zone around Chornobyl NPP visited by more than 63,000 people in 2018

Exclusion zone around Chornobyl NPP visited by more than 63,000 people in 2018

14:30 08.11.2018
Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

14:18 28.07.2018
Chornobyl NPP director resigns over disagreements with ecology ministry

Chornobyl NPP director resigns over disagreements with ecology ministry

13:37 10.07.2018
EU allocates EUR 5 mln to assist people living in proximity to Chornobyl exclusion zone

EU allocates EUR 5 mln to assist people living in proximity to Chornobyl exclusion zone

10:49 06.06.2018
Extinguishing of separate fire beds in Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant exclusion zone underway – Emergency situations service

Extinguishing of separate fire beds in Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant exclusion zone underway – Emergency situations service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

LATEST

Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

Agreement reached on mutual release of detainees in Donbas due in advance of Orthodox Easter – Grau

Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Armed Forces personnel over past day

Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

First deputy head of KRSA Povoroznyk caught red-handed, his mediator detained, searches ongoing at KRSA – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD