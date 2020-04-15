No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

There is no open flame in the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's exclusion zone, and smoldering combustion of stubs and wood is being extinguished, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a statement on its website on Wednesday morning.

"As of 7 a.m. on April 15, units of the State Emergency Service are helping the SAEZM [The State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management] put out smoldering combustion of stubs and wood in the fire-stricken Korohodsky, Dytiatkivsky, Paryshivsky and Denisovetsky forestry areas. There is no open flame," the statement said.

The fire is being fought by 521 men and 124 pieces of hardware, including 410 officers and 86 vehicles of the State Emergency Service.