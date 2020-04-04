Facts

11:44 04.04.2020

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

 Five citizens of Ukraine died from coronavirus infection COVID-19 abroad, while 11 recovered, the Foreign Ministry of the country reports.

As of 20:00 of Friday, April 3, four Ukrainians recovered in Japan, two citizens were cured in Italy and Poland, one in each of Germany, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates, the Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Currently 166 Ukrainians are being treated for coronavirus abroad: 121 people in Italy, 16 in Greece, four in Germany, Poland and the Dominican Republic, three in Austria, one in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Nigeria, Portugal, and the Netherlands, the UAE, Russia, the United States, Serbia, Seychelles, Thailand, Switzerland, and Sweden.

The Foreign Ministry did not indicate in which countries Ukrainians became victims of the virus, but deaths in Italy were previously reported, and according to Ukrainian media, another Ukrainian died in France.

Tags: #covid_19 #foreign_ministry
Interfax-Ukraine
