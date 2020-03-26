Facts

17:00 26.03.2020

Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

2 min read
Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

Member of Parliament Andriy Derkach (independent) has proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky change the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and create a working group to reorganize it.

"I urge not just to change the leadership of NABU. It is necessary to amend the legislation on NABU and the transformation of its functions. I propose creating a working group consisting of existing law enforcement officials, scientists and experts in this field who will develop amendments to laws as soon as possible, regulating the activities of NABU,"Derkach said in a letter to Zelensky posted on Facebook.

According to him, instead of the "punishing sword of the law" aimed at top corrupt officials, NABU has become the least effective law enforcement agency. For five years, the NABU spent UAH 4.2 billion from the state budget.

"Over the five years of its work, the anti-corruption bureau completed 719 cases, 603 of which were closed, and in five cases a petition was filed for the release of the defendants from criminal liability. In total, 111 cases were transferred to the court. It turns out that for one case brought to court only Ukrainian taxpayers paid about UAH 38 million. It's a little expensive, isn't it?" Derkach said.

Derkach said NABU is mired in constant scandals related to political bias, falsification of evidence and manipulation of NABU's leadership by public opinion in favor of politicians in charge of the department. He said leaks of information about investigations and personal data to the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is an example.

"A biased investigation of NABU corruption: in one case - increased attention, for others it's 'Let's go all out.' For example, the Burisma case was consistently sabotaged and delayed. Moreover, it was in the framework of this case that NABU collected personal information about Shokin and passed it on to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv," he said.

Derkach said secret negotiations between NABU leaders and ex-President Petro Poroshenko were held. He also said NABU Director Artem Sytnyk was recognized by a court as a corrupt official.

In addition to all this, Derkach said NABU has damaged Ukraine's international interests and image abroad.

Tags: #derkach #nabu #zelensky
