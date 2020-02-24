Facts

17:03 24.02.2020

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has recommended the citizens for some period to abstain from the trips to some Italian provinces, which have been affected by a new type of coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"Due to the aggravation of the epidemic situation related to the spread of the disease caused by the new type of coronavirus in the northern regions of Italy (2019-nCoV), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens temporarily refrain from traveling to the affected provinces of the Italian regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, where there is the greatest risk of infection," said in the recommendations of the Ukrainian ministry released on Monday.

Ukrainians who continue to be in these regions need to pay increased attention and caution, avoid visiting the virus-affected provinces, report their whereabouts and contact details to the nearest Ukrainian consular post or register on the web site "friend.mfa.gov.ua".

According to the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, Italian authorities have fully introduced quarantine measures in ten municipalities in the Province of Lodi in the Italian region Lombardy: Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano; in Vò Euganeo commune in the Province of Padova in the Italian Veneto region.

"Ukrainian citizens who are planning a trip to Italy or are currently in the country, please follow the recommendations developed by the Italian Ministry of Health," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added.

Doctors detected coronavirus in 152 people in Italy, three of them died. Earlier on February 23, data were reported on approximately 130 patients and two patients who died.

Tags: #foreign_ministry #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:08 24.02.2020
No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

18:17 24.02.2020
Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

11:50 24.02.2020
Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

15:40 21.02.2020
Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

13:42 21.02.2020
Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

16:18 20.02.2020
Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

14:59 20.02.2020
Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

12:12 20.02.2020
Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

18:42 19.02.2020
All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

17:41 19.02.2020
Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

LATEST

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Law enforcers raid buildings of SOE Ukroboronservice

NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

Go-A band to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD