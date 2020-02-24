Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has recommended the citizens for some period to abstain from the trips to some Italian provinces, which have been affected by a new type of coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"Due to the aggravation of the epidemic situation related to the spread of the disease caused by the new type of coronavirus in the northern regions of Italy (2019-nCoV), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens temporarily refrain from traveling to the affected provinces of the Italian regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, where there is the greatest risk of infection," said in the recommendations of the Ukrainian ministry released on Monday.

Ukrainians who continue to be in these regions need to pay increased attention and caution, avoid visiting the virus-affected provinces, report their whereabouts and contact details to the nearest Ukrainian consular post or register on the web site "friend.mfa.gov.ua".

According to the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, Italian authorities have fully introduced quarantine measures in ten municipalities in the Province of Lodi in the Italian region Lombardy: Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano; in Vò Euganeo commune in the Province of Padova in the Italian Veneto region.

"Ukrainian citizens who are planning a trip to Italy or are currently in the country, please follow the recommendations developed by the Italian Ministry of Health," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added.

Doctors detected coronavirus in 152 people in Italy, three of them died. Earlier on February 23, data were reported on approximately 130 patients and two patients who died.