14:27 24.02.2020

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

Within two to three months, the military strategy of Ukraine will appear, which will document the course of Ukraine towards NATO membership, said Ivan Aparshin, Director General of the Directorate for National Security and Defense of the President's Office of Ukraine.

"Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership is not discussed at all today. In the near future, the presidential decree, the national security and defense strategy, there also will be a direct link there, that Ukraine's ultimate goal is Ukraine's full membership in NATO. In the near future, within two-three months there will be a military strategy. There will also be a direct norm regarding Ukraine's joining NATO," he said at a public debate on the anniversary of constitutional amendments in Kyiv on Monday.

He noted that Ukraine's aspirations for membership in the Alliance are confirmed by practical steps.

"The budget has been increased. The state defense order, although with a delay, has already been adopted today. Today, again, some changes will be made at the committee level ...," Aparshin said.

He also said that the President's Office began an inspection of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the issue of territorial defense.

