Dubinsky becomes witness in case of possible surveillance in Ukraine over Yovanovitch

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky (Servant of the People faction) claims to have received witness status in a case of possible illegal surveillance over former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

"On my initiative, I have just been questioned by investigators of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine as part of a criminal proceeding initiated by the possibility of illegal surveillance in Ukraine over former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch ... I received official witness status in this case," Dubinsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the MP, on his initiative, evidence was added to the criminal proceedings, including official information from the Office of Computerized Systems of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus, a copy of his letter to the U.S. Embassy on the need to urgently inform all U.S. citizens and organizations, U.S. officials on possible illegal surveillance.