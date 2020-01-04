Ukraine concerned about escalation of situation in Middle East after attacks in Iraq – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is concerned about continued escalation of the situation in the Middle East after the attacks on the base of Operation Inherent Resolve and the United States Embassy in Iraq, and defensive response of the U.S. in Baghdad, reads a statement posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on January 3.

"Ukraine proceeds from the utter need to prevent further escalation and any retaliatory actions which might endanger the stability in the region and global security," the ministry said.

As reported, Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, which is a unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a missile strike on Baghdad International Airport.

Earlier, several military bases in Iraq were attacked. On December 27, 2019, a U.S. contractor was killed and several U.S. and Iraqi servicemen were injured following a rocket attack on the K1 military base in Iraq. The U.S. blame paramilitary groups backed by Iran for the attacks on the military bases.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened a revenge for those who killed Soleimani. He also announced three days of nationwide mourning following the death of Soleimani.