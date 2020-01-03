Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the youth mobility program will start in April 2020.

"The government creates conditions for young people to be socially active, independent. We want to overcome a situation where almost more than half of young people in the past three years have not traveled outside the region. Mobility positively affects both the economy and labor productivity," the press service of the government quoted Honcharuk as saying.

According to him, at the first stage, the legal framework and concepts of the youth mobility program will be developed, and from April 2020, pilot projects will be launched between several regions of Ukraine.

"The program, which will increase the independence, vitality and ability of youth, will work until the end of the year," the message reads.