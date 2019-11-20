Facts

12:03 20.11.2019

Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with young people at the All-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine is growing with me" noted in a comic form that there should be "fresh" people in the Verkhovna Rada.

"The country should be like you - fresh, something fresh. Something new, something very interesting. Something, as I said, you want to live for. Therefore, Dasha, I ask you, take such people like you to the Verkhovna Rada. Don't tell anyone, but it's time to change these people too," Zelensky said, referring to one of the girls.

President's wife Olena also participated in the youth forum.

