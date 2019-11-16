Facts

13:37 16.11.2019

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas since part 24 hours, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On November 15, armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime 13 times," the JFO staff said in its update on Saturday morning on Facebook.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok task force, the enemy shelled six times near Chernenko, Zaitseve, Lebedynske, Novohnativka and Berezova using 120mm caliber mortars, automatic grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever task force, the enemy shelled seven times: twice near Mayorsk, Novotoshkivske, Luhanske, Novoluhanske and Khutir Vilny using anti-tank launchers, large-caliber machine guns, 82mm caliber mortars, antitank rocket launchers, infantry anti-tank rocket launchers and armored infantry fighting vehicles.

According to the JFO, no casualties among the military personnel of the JFO, as a result of shelling was recorded since the early morning of November 16.

