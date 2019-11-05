Facts

18:40 05.11.2019

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during a working visit to Stockholm, the Foreign Ministry press service said on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the dynamics of the bilateral dialogue, including at a high level. The Swedish Foreign Minister confirmed the continued support by the Swedish side of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a clear position on maintaining the problems of Crimea occupied by Russia on the international agenda and continued sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation," it said.

It is noted that Sweden positively evaluates the effectiveness of the efforts of the Ukrainian government in implementing internal reforms.

Tags: #prystaiko #russia #sweden #ukraine #sanctions
