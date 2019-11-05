Facts

11:24 05.11.2019

Freedom House assigns Ukraine with Partly Free status in Freedom on the Net 2019 ranking

2 min read
Freedom House assigns Ukraine with Partly Free status in Freedom on the Net 2019 ranking

Independent watchdog organization Freedom House has assigned Ukraine with the Partly Free status in a fresh report of the Freedom on the Net 2019 project.

Ukraine gained 56 of 100 points, according to the document.

Freedom House experts noted active manipulation of public debate in the Ukrainian digital environment through disinformation and paid content. According to the report, the online information landscape is partly censored at both sides of the conflict in Donbas, "with the [Ukrainian] government blocking Russian and separatist websites, and the separatist forces blocking Ukrainian websites in the areas under their control."

Ukraine continues blocking hundreds of websites, including popular news websites and social media platforms, using a non-transparent decision-making process which often does not meet national and international regulations, reads the report. It is hard to understand which content is blocked and for what reasons, which causes a strong polarization of opinions in the community, demonstrates the lack of the government's transparency and responsibility for such decisions as well as undermines rule of law in Ukraine, according to the document.

As to the occupied territories of Ukraine, in addition to blocking of Ukrainian websites some of their users were arrested, online journalists were attacked and Ukrainian internet service providers were forced out compromising connectivity in those areas.

Russia-style deliberate censorship, monitoring and persecution of users for content posted online as well as tough regulations in the digital environment in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions resulted into a catastrophic situation with internet freedom there, Freedom House said.

Among the post-Soviet countries, Ukraine follows Kyrgyzstan assigned with the Party Free status and Armenia and Georgia with the Free status in the report. Below Ukraine in the ranking are Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia assigned with the Not Free status.

Tags: #freedom_house
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:26 05.02.2019
Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

15:00 27.11.2018
Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

14:57 16.01.2018
Freedom House assesses Ukraine as partially free country

Freedom House assesses Ukraine as partially free country

17:59 22.11.2016
Ukraine worsens Internet freedom index - Freedom House

Ukraine worsens Internet freedom index - Freedom House

16:58 10.04.2014
Freedom House president sees no signs of extremism in Ukraine

Freedom House president sees no signs of extremism in Ukraine

10:49 17.01.2014
Freedom House urging Yanukovych to veto laws curtailing human rights

Freedom House urging Yanukovych to veto laws curtailing human rights

10:44 04.12.2013
Freedom House chief: Sanctions against Yanukovych to prevent bloodshed in Ukraine and secure Tymoshenko's release

Freedom House chief: Sanctions against Yanukovych to prevent bloodshed in Ukraine and secure Tymoshenko's release

20:10 21.05.2013
Freedom House urges Ukraine to investigate attack on journalists, bring attackers to justice

Freedom House urges Ukraine to investigate attack on journalists, bring attackers to justice

12:14 09.04.2013
Freedom House hopes Tymoshenko's pardon to follow Lutsenko's release

Freedom House hopes Tymoshenko's pardon to follow Lutsenko's release

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

LATEST

Minister says Estonia's membership in UN Security Council to attract attention of world to most crucial for Ukraine issues

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

Situation with diphtheria under control – Skaletska

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD