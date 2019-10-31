Facts

12:01 31.10.2019

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

2 min read
Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

The Ukrainian embassy to the Czech Republic has described Czech President Milos Zeman's recent meeting with an organization loyal to the Crimean authorities as a provocation, lodging its protest over it.

"The embassy of Ukraine declared its resolute protest over the invitation of representatives of the pseudo-Crimean Tatar organization Qirim Birligi, which is under the control of the Russian occupation authorities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, to official celebrations on the occasion of the Czech Republic's state holiday in Prazsky hrad on October 28 this year," the embassy said on its website.

"We view such steps as another provocation aimed at legitimatizing Russia's illegal actions to try to annex the sovereign territory of Ukraine and try to hamper the development of Ukrainian-Czech relations," Ukrainian diplomats said.

"Flirting" with the Russians looks particularly cynical at a time when "the genuine representative institution of the Crimea Tatars, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People," remains banned in Crimea, the embassy said.

The Ukrainian Embassy expressed the hope that officials and services of the Czech Republic, whose government condemned the occupation of Crimea by Russia, would refrain from any contacts with representatives of the occupation authorities and its puppet organizations in the future.

Tags: #crimea #czech_republic #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

09:47 31.10.2019
Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

09:35 31.10.2019
Rada ratifies protocol with amendments to Convention between Ukraine, U.K. on avoidance of double taxation

Rada ratifies protocol with amendments to Convention between Ukraine, U.K. on avoidance of double taxation

11:12 30.10.2019
State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

11:52 29.10.2019
Ukraine, European Commission agree new contract on Russian gas transit should be long-term, with fixed transit volumes

Ukraine, European Commission agree new contract on Russian gas transit should be long-term, with fixed transit volumes

10:54 29.10.2019
EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

09:56 29.10.2019
NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

09:40 29.10.2019
Russia willing to work on gas with Ukraine under both European and Ukrainian law – minister

Russia willing to work on gas with Ukraine under both European and Ukrainian law – minister

11:07 28.10.2019
Ukraine, U.S. to discuss annulment of duty on supplies of metal products to U.S. at meeting of trade, investment council on Nov 1

Ukraine, U.S. to discuss annulment of duty on supplies of metal products to U.S. at meeting of trade, investment council on Nov 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

LATEST

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Nord Stream 2 weakening Europe, strengthening Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

British Columbia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD