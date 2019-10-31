Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for considering Ukraine's possible accession to the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program (EOP).

"We are suggesting that Ukraine's accession to the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program be given thorough consideration. I have no doubt that Ukraine is ready for shifting to the new level," Zelensky said in his opening remarks at the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said he hoped that the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine signed in 2016 would be updated and enlarged with additional projects.

"We seek to deepen cooperation for the sake of strengthening our defense capabilities," Zelensky said.